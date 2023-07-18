A major intersection in Duncan could see a complete overhaul soon thanks to a new survey.

The city of Duncan wants to know what you think about a new “scramble” crosswalk at the intersection of Ingram Street and Canada Ave.

The new crosswalk would stop traffic in all directions and would allow pedestrians to cross in all directions including diagonally.

According to the city, a trial will begin with new lines being painted on the road and if unsuccessful can be reverted to the original intersection layout.

The survey can be found on the City of Duncan website.