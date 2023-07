A Quw’utsun artist has made her mark on Cowichan Tribes in the form of a new logo.

Coast Salish artist Charlene Johhny created a new logo for the Child and Family Wellness Legislation Project in collaboration with Cowichan Tribes Chief and Council.

The logo features the circle of life while the flower petal design represents growing children and the 7 Quw’utsun villages.

The project is an effort by Cowichan Tribes to create new laws that align with Cowichan teachings around family and childcare.