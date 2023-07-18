Workers at B.C. ports are back on the picket lines after a tentative agreement was not ratified.

In a statement, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada says they do not believe the recommendations could protect workers now or in the future.

They say that with record profits posted by BC Maritime Employers Association’s member companies, the cost of living issues have not been addressed.

The union adds the term on the collective agreement was too long for them to agree.

Workers are back on strike as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.