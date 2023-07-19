Duncan residents are split over a new speed limit reduction program according to a public engagement survey.

The survey found that 47% of respondents strongly supported the reduction while 43% strongly opposed it.

The proposed program would see the default speed limit in town lowered to 30 kilometers per hour, and on connector roads like Canada Ave and Trunk Road, it would be reduced to 40.

The plan does not include any changes to the Trans-Canada which is not within the city’s jurisdiction.

Council moved to go ahead with the plan which will see some revisions before it’s put into a by-law.