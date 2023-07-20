Anyone can drown, no one should. That’s the theme of Drowning Prevention Week from the Lifesaving Society of BC.

Last week the BC Coroner’s Office released a report on accidental drownings in the province and it found there were over eighty drowning deaths in 2022.

It also found males are most at risk, making up over 75% of victims.

According to the Life Saving Society of BC, even though the number of drownings is on the decline, it’s still the third leading cause of death in Canada.

They encourage all Canadians to take swimming lessons, wear a properly fitted life jacket when boating and skip the alcohol when on or near the water.