A British hockey player has been killed in a single vehicle accident at Shawnigan Lake.

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP says that at about 5:30 am Wednesday morning it received a report of an accident near the intersection of Shawnigan Lake and Baden Powell Roads.

The investigation revealed a black Porsche Boxster had gone off Shawnigan Lake Road and struck a tree, fatally injuring the 33-year driver.

The RCMP has not released the name of the victim, but in a post on its website, Ice Hockey UK identifies him as Mike Hammond, a forward with the Nottingham Panthers of Britain’s Elite Ice Hockey League and member of the Great Britain national hockey team.

The web post says, “our thoughts and condolences are with Mike’s family, friends and team-mates at this very difficult time. Mike was a cherished GB team-mate, loved by so many, and very much part of the Great Britain family.”

Ice Hockey UK says Hammond made his debut with national team in 2018 and helped Great Britain win the gold medal at the World Championship Division 1 Group A in Hungary.

On its website, Nottingham Panthers posted that Hammond was well known across Britain’s Elite Leagues and had joined the team in the summer of 2022 after playing for the Hannover Scorpions.

The RCMP says its investigation is continuing and the BC Coroners Service is investigating as well.