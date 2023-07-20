Two fires are out of control east of Quadra Island, in Philips Arm.

There are four in the area caused by recent lightning strikes. However, BC Wildfire Services is on scene today, says Fire Information Officer Carla Preto. The largest fire is around 15 hectares and is burning on the west entrance to Philips Arm, north of East Thurlow Island. It was first spotted on Monday.

“We do have a helicopter that will be assessing the area today, so we are expecting that it may have grown since then,” she says. “We currently have two personnel and one helicopter assigned to that incident.”

Two other fires nearby are under control and another out of control is small – all three are under one hectare. Preto says there is no more lightning activity expected, and cool weather is on the way which will help alleviate dry conditions.

Meanwhile two small fires were discovered close to Island Highway near Deep Bay. Both are less than one hectare in size and under control.