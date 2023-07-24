With rental vacancy rates at an all-time low in the Cowichan Valley, the municipality is looking to increase affordable housing and you can have your say on it.

A new survey from the Municipality of North Cowichan is seeking input on a draft Affordable Housing Plan.

If passed, the plan would prioritize applications for affordable housing developments, require new developments to set aside a percentage of units for affordable housing, and could see the creation of a renoviction by-law.

North Cowichan Mayor Rob Douglas says, “We want to hear from local residents, businesses, and organizations before finalizing the policy and getting to work with implementation this fall.”

During the 2021 census, 1 in 5 households in North Cowichan reported that they spent 30% of their monthly income on housing.

A link to the survey can be found on the Municipality of North Cowichan’s website.