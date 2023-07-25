A local group is taking a new approach when it comes to fundraising and it might look good on your bookshelf.

The Cowichan Lake and River Stewardship Society has released a book called Witnessing the Water – an authentic relationship.

The book is a collection of photos and writings about the Cowichan River and our connection to it.

Area F Director Ian Morrison says “This is a very innovative way of them looking to be relevant to be financially secure and to be sustaining into the future and not be a regular applicant for funding.”

A link to preview the book and pick up a copy can be found on the CLRSS website.

All proceeds from book sales will go directly to the society.