Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsCowichan ValleyLocal advocacy group publishes book to help raise funds
Cowichan Valley

Local advocacy group publishes book to help raise funds

By Eric Richards
Cowichan River (staff photo)

A local group is taking a new approach when it comes to fundraising and it might look good on your bookshelf. 

The Cowichan Lake and River Stewardship Society has released a book called Witnessing the Water – an authentic relationship.  

The book is a collection of photos and writings about the Cowichan River and our connection to it. 

Area F Director Ian Morrison says “This is a very innovative way of them looking to be relevant to be financially secure and to be sustaining into the future and not be a regular applicant for funding.” 

A link to preview the book and pick up a copy can be found on the CLRSS website.

- Advertisement -

All proceeds from book sales will go directly to the society.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM