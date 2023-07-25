The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League will be one of three leagues in the province to get a classification upgrade.

According to a release from BC Hockey, the new pathway for Junior A hockey in the province will begin in the 2023-24 season. This means all 11 teams on the Island, 14 teams in the Pacific Junior Hockey League and 20 in teams in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League will get the designation.

BC Hockey says it will bring in a new structure for player development, and BC Hockey standards-tiering and all teams will start at Tier 2. They add the goal is for the teams to achieve Tier 1 status and partner with Canadian Junior Hockey League for more opportunities.

“We are excited about the opportunities this new pathway will create for junior hockey players in B.C. and Yukon,” said Board of Directors chair Stephanie White. “Having these teams dedicate themselves to raised standards, first to Junior A Tier 2, and eventually Junior A Tier 1 for some, will provide more of our talented players with a better player experience at the highest level in our province.

“BC Hockey is confident that this transformation will strengthen the development pathway immediately, and raise the overall hockey experience for players, coaches, and fans alike.”

- Advertisement -

VIJHL president Simon Morgan says they are very excited with the announcement and approval, and Comox Valley Glacier Kings head coach and general manager Mike Nesbitt adds it is also exciting for the players.

“I think more kids are going to want to come out a play hockey on Vancouver Island, plus it’s also going to get the local kids playing at Junior A level,” said Nesbitt. “Most junior hockey players, they want to continue on with their schooling after hockey so it could help them with their college decisions as well.”

Nesbitt adds that the VIJHL is already playing at a high level for Junior B, and many of the players could already play Junior A anywhere in the country. He feels this means they won’t need to go through too much of an adjustment to the new level.

BC Hockey says there will be more announcements in the coming weeks from each league.