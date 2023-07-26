Travel between Parksville and Port Alberni is expected to resume this afternoon after a section of Highway 4 was closed.

According to province, they closed the section near Cameron Bluffs because of strong winds on Tuesday, increasing the risk of falling rocks.

They add that they are working to repair a crane that is holding one of the net shields that prevents rocks from falling on to the road.

Crews are continuing rock scaling work while the repairs are being done. They expect the repairs to be done soon, and the highway will then reopen to single lane alternating traffic.

Daily closures between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. will resume starting tomorrow, according to the province.