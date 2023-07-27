BC Ferries announced Wednesday that the Coastal Celebration will be back in service tomorrow.
The vessel that services Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay will return after it was placed in Dry Dock on the 24th to repair an ineffective blade seal.
It was confirmed by the ferry provider that the components were installed correctly, and the failure was a result of faulty materials on the seal itself.
They are advising customers with bookings for the Coastal Celebration tomorrow to arrive as planned and if there are any changes customer service will contact them directly.