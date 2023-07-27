It’s been a year since the Nanaimo Cowichan Express bus went into service and a year-end report showed ridership is right on target.
The route currently operates Monday to Saturday and services 3 stops in the Regional District t of Nanaimo and five in the CVRD. The route is a joint venture, operated by both regional districts.
According to the report Route 70 saw over 32,000 riders in its first year of operating which means the bus is seeing around 6 riders per hour.
This puts it on similar ridership levels as other regional transit services like the Fraser Valley Express.
The report also identified 3 priorities that were top of mind for riders, these included extending operating hours during the week, improving connections to Victoria, and adding service on Sundays.
Stops that saw the most use on the route were downtown Nanaimo, the Village Green, and Ladysmith.