It’s been a year since the Nanaimo Cowichan Express bus went into service and a year-end report showed ridership is right on target.

The route currently operates Monday to Saturday and services 3 stops in the Regional District t of Nanaimo and five in the CVRD. The route is a joint venture, operated by both regional districts.

According to the report Route 70 saw over 32,000 riders in its first year of operating which means the bus is seeing around 6 riders per hour.

This puts it on similar ridership levels as other regional transit services like the Fraser Valley Express.

The report also identified 3 priorities that were top of mind for riders, these included extending operating hours during the week, improving connections to Victoria, and adding service on Sundays.

- Advertisement -

Stops that saw the most use on the route were downtown Nanaimo, the Village Green, and Ladysmith.