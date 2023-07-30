Lumber exporters who don’t rely on Crown land are unhappy with the latest round of duties and fees imposed at the US border.

The Independent Wood Processors Association of British Columbia published an open letter Friday to provincial and federal ministers responsible for negotiating softwood lumber trade with the United States. The two countries have been without an agreement since 2015, and the association says “it’s time for the provincial and federal government to get re-engaged on solving this dispute.”

They say the new rates of nearly 8% punish small producers, especially value-added operations. They say companies exporting unprocessed logs pay far lower duties and have an advantage over companies exporting milled products.

They are asking governments to restart trade talks, and to have their duty fees returned.