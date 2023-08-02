As some may be aware, the way Canadians have access to their news from local websites may be changing. This of course affects our Vista owned radio stations and websites including 89.7 SUN FM and My Cowichan Valley Now.

Meta (the owner of Facebook and Instagram) and Google have indicated they will suspend access to Canadian news sites in response to the federal government’s Bill C-18, also known as the Online News Act.

Vista Radio has always been a company that actively uses social media to provide community information, events, weather, and important local news through our channels. Our ability to continue to do that may be restricted in the very near future.

We are not going to debate the Online News Act here and what that could mean to our loyal listeners and web audience, but we are hopeful a solution will be negotiated between the government, Google and Meta, and this disruption will be short-lived.

However, we want our audience to know Vista Radio’s commitment to providing credible and relevant local news is not wavering. We know many rely on SUN FM and My Cowichan Valley Now to stay current with issues in the community, as well as provincially and nationally. That will not change.

Just like we did during the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to innovate and create new ways that our audience can easily and quickly access local information.

To ensure a constant connection to your local news, and valuable information and content, navigate to your local Vista Radio community website on all your devices – full list available at https://www.vistaradio.ca/about/ ) – and bookmark the site so you have quick and easy access.

We are also working on other ways to ensure you have quick and convenient access to the news and information you trust and are looking for online. More on that in the days and weeks to come.

Everyone at Vista Radio appreciates your continued support and please know our local stations and websites will continue to be the “go-to” for news about your community and communities across your province.

More News to come!

Wendy Gray