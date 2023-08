Poverty reduction programs in Ladysmith will see a boost in funding from the Union of BC Municipalities.

According to a release, the $49,600 grant will go towards initiatives to increase food security, access to employment, and transportation.

It’s all part of the Town’s multi-step Poverty Reduction Strategy, which aims to help make life more affordable for Ladysmith and Stz’uminus residents.

The strategy is a joint effort between The Town, Social Planning Cowichan, and local organizations.