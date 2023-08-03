A Duncan athlete has been chosen by a national charity that supports athletes in all disciplines

Field hockey player Sara Goodman announced that she’s been chosen as a Canadian Athletes Now Fund recipient.

In a Facebook post, Goodman says she is extremely excited and grateful to be selected for the grant and that money will go towards her travel, equipment, and training.

The CAN Fund is a nationally recognized charity that allows able-bodied and Paralympic athletes from all disciplines to apply for a twice-a-year grant to support their journey to becoming world-class competitors.

In 2021 Goodman was captain of the Canadian national team that qualified for the FIH Junior World Cup after placing first in the Pan-Am games in Chile.