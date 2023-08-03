Another summer long weekend means another busy few days at ferry terminals across Vancouver Island and the mainland.

If you’re hoping to skip the stress at the terminal with a vehicle reservation, your options are closing quickly. Most sailings are already sold out on the major routes. As of the publication of this article, the best bet for travellers still hoping for a reservation would be through the route between Duke Point and Tsawwassen.

Foot passenger traffic is also expected to be busy, with peak foot passenger travel notices for several sailings between Tsawwassen and each of Duke Point and Swartz Bay.

Parking at the terminal could also run out quickly. The corporation has already sent out a service notice saying that parking at their Langdale terminal has reached capacity, and the terminal at Horseshoe Bay reached capacity during the Canada Day long weekend.

As of Thursday, August 3 at 2:40 pm the standard vehicle reservations were available as follows – actual availability will change without update here as the weekend moves on:

Vancouver Island to the Mainland

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen:

Friday, Sunday and Monday – Reservations all sold

Saturday – Reservations all sold until 4 pm then all available

Duke Point to Tsawwassen:

Friday – All sailings available, except 5:15 am

Saturday – All sailings available, except 2:00 pm

Sunday – All sailings available except 9:00 am sailing

Monday – Reservations all sold, except 7:45 am and 9:00 am

Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay:

Friday – Reservations all sold from 11:05 am to 8:30 pm

Saturday – Four available sailings at 8:45 am, 1:25 pm, 8:30 pm, and 10:40 pm

Sunday and Monday – Reservations all sold

Tuesday – Reservations all sold until the 10:40 pm sailing

Mainland to Vancouver Island

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay:

Friday – Reservations all sold except 6 am and 5 pm

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday – Reservations all sold

Most of Tuesday also already sold

Tsawwassen to Duke Point:

Friday – Four sailings available at 3:15 pm, 5:45 pm, 8:15 pm, and 10:45 pm

Saturday – All sailings available except 5:15 am, 10:15 am, and 11:30 am

Sunday – All sailings available except 5:15 am and 4:30 pm

Monday – Reservations all sold except 7:45 am and 10:15 am

Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay:

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday – Reservations all sold

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday – All sold until 10:40 pm