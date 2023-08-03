Island Health says the intensity of droughts, population growth, and other factors, are increasing the urgency of water conservation.

“This is a climate change and health issue,” according to Cowichan Valley medical health officer, Dr. Shannon Waters, who says it’s important to develop conservation plans, “because we’re already seeing the reality of drought effects on our drinking water systems.”

Dr. Water says it’s time to “rethink our relationship with water.”

In the autumn of last year, Island Health did a survey of water system operators throughout the health authority’s region to evaluate the impact of droughts.

The surveys by Environmental Public Health were also done in 2015 and 2021, and Dr. Water says the information gained will be invaluable to collaboration on water system resilience.

Among the findings, a small number of water system operators have a Water Conservation Plan in place, three-quarters of operators rely on voluntary water use reductions, and only 15-percent rely on by-laws.

The Drinking Water Protection Act requires water systems operators to have an Emergency Response and Contingency Plan, and while most have them, a few that do not and Island Health is offering support in developing the plans.

Another finding is that during the fall of 2022, normal moisture conditions in the soil did not return as fast as in 2021, which could be from the cumulative effect of two consecutive years of drought.

The impact of prolonged droughts and population growth on water availability is unclear and Island Health is recommending constant monitoring, contingency planning, and proactive adaptation.

Access to a safe supply of clean water is essential for life, but an ongoing supply of water is also necessary for firefighting and the operations of many businesses and services.

Island Health has some tips for reducing water use: