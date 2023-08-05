A volcano in Alaska has erupted again, prompting a warning for aviators flying through the Aleutian Islands.

The Shishaldin volcano on Unimak Island west of Bristol Bay erupted late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The eruption created a large plume of ash 30,000 feet into the atmosphere which drifted to the northeast. The eruption prompted a warning for pilots – fine volcanic ash can create problems with jet engines.

The volcano has settled again, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory, although the warning remains in place.

The volcano is one of the most active, and youngest, in Alaska. It experiences small eruptions frequently, most recently last month.