Penelakut Tribe is hosting their third annual March for the Children.

The march has drawn thousands over the first two years, as they generate awareness of the residential school system and remember those children who were found in unmarked graves at sites across the country.

The walk starts at 8:30 am at the ferry terminal in Chemainus and ends at Water Wheel Park.

If you’d like to show support, but are unable to do the walk, the tribe is hoping you’ll still meet them at Water Wheel Park afterwards.

The cost of a ferry has been removed as a barrier, because they’ve arranged for ferry fares to be waived for the day between Penelakut or Thetis islands.