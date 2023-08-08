A local group could be getting access to land along Canada Avenue if a proposal is passed by North Cowichan Council.

If passed the proposal would see a small strip of land along Canada Ave licensed to Cowichan Women Against Violence for 5 years.

The small strip of land, which is part of 6002 Canada Ave, would be used for a garden, bike storage, and a shed.

The municipality says the land has been earmarked for disposal and will not be made available for public acquisition.

CWAV is a local organization that helps women and children affected by abuse through counseling, advocacy, and emergency shelter.