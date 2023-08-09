This weekend an annual ride for Homeless Veterans kicks off in Duncan on Sunday.

The Vancouver Island Run for Homeless is raising money for Cockrell House, a transition home for ex-military personnel in Colwood.

For organizer Thea Squire, getting the word out is key to understanding the plight of veterans.

“People aren’t aware because if it’s not part of their inner circle if it’s not a family connection, if there’s, you know if they don’t have it, they don’t understand.” She says. Her personal connection to PTSD was what spurred her to organize the ride for the first time last year.

Squire is encouraging everyone to come out, even if you aren’t planning on riding.

Riders will gather at the O.K Tire on Norcross Road at 11 am and ride through the Valley before returning for a barbeque at 12:30.