Emergency preparedness programs across BC are getting a cash infusion from the provincial government.

Roughly $880,000 will be distributed through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund to update emergency alerting and evacuation plans.

On Vancouver Island, the Cowichan Valley Regional District will get $147,000 to develop East and Central Cowichan Evacuation Routes

CVRD Chair Aaron Stone says that planning evacuation routes can minimize community distress during emergencies.

Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma says “These funds will help ensure British Columbians can leave the area safely when a disaster hits, and will improve emergency notification, alerts and communication to people during emergencies.”