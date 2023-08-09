Construction crews are working to restore access to Highway 4, at Cameron Bluffs, after it was closed due to an increased risk of falling debris after last night’s rainfall.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the road will remain closed until midnight tonight and they will evaluate if it will be possible to open the road to single lane alternating traffic.

According to the ministry damage caused by the Cameron Bluffs wildfire has increased the risk of debris that could fall along the highway and suspending work until an assessment can be done is in the best interest of anyone using the highway.

The ministry is asking travelers to use the detour route between Lake Cowichan and Port Alberni until the road is reopened and deemed safe for use.