BC highway patrol had a busy BC day long weekend in the Cowichan Valley.

According to a release they removed 26 impaired drivers from the road and issued 226 tickets in the Lake Cowichan Area.

They attribute the volume of violations to a spike in visitors to the valley for Sunfest, long weekend camping, and drivers using the Highway 4 Detour to Port Alberni.

BC Highway Patrol Sargeant Adam Tallboy says that the number of impaired drivers was concerning but it shows many drivers are playing it safe and getting home safely.