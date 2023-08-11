Demand for art spaces on Galiano Island is growing and The Yellowhouse Centre hopes a new project will help make room for artists of all backgrounds to practice their craft.

The new studio dubbed the “Makery” will be a purpose built 900 square-foot workshop equipped with tools for making all types of art.

Yellowhouse Coordinator Roksan Parfitt says that the Makery will cater to artists and craftspeople who may not have access to tools and space to produce products for their businesses.

Parfit says “Not only will the Makery allow for new work, production, and employment opportunities to arise, but it will also allow our existing multidisciplinary arts programming to thrive.”

They expect construction to start in October of this year and finish in the new year.