A scramble crosswalk seems to be on the way to Duncan’s Canada Ave and Ingram Street.

City staff will be recommending that council vote in favour of implementing the trial project at Monday’s meeting.

A scramble crosswalk stops vehicle traffic in all directions for a set amount of time allowing pedestrians to cross in any direction, including diagonally, during that time. They are mostly implemented in larger urban centres as a way to improve pedestrian safety, in high volume areas.

This comes despite mixed public opinion in a recent survey in which 49.3 per cent of people were somewhat or very supportive, and 47 per cent were somewhat or strongly opposed.

Just 49.3 per cent of survey respondents thought that the new method would improve pedestrian safety at the intersection, while the other 50.7 per cent believed it would not.

- Advertisement -

One survey respondent in favour says, “A pedestrian scramble intersection would stop traffic in all directions when pedestrians are crossing … which would prevent vehicles from rushing pedestrians at the crosswalks. I am a pedestrian who walks a lot in Duncan, and I find that drivers need an education to be able to see pedestrians in the city. This could be part of the education process, along with the

flashing lights at crosswalks.”

One against says, “It will only make pedestrians less aware of vehicles than they already are. Most simply just step out on the road without waiting for cars to stop, as per the law. This just makes it more dangerous. And it’s more virtue signalling from the council that cares nothing about taxpayers.”

If approved in Monday’s vote, council will divert $25,000 to fund the project.