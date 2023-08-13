A new science report says the way Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) manages salmon farms is not in line with the science, and is influenced by the industry.

The report, published in the Canadian Journal of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences, concludes there should be an independent fisheries science body involved in the government’s decision-making process. Two of the authors are affiliated with the Salmon Coast Field Station.

Brian Kingzett with the BC Salmon Farmers Association says they appreciate the efforts made by the authors to examine potential impacts of the industry, but adds the federal fisheries ministry has built-in processes to make sure decisions are based on the best available science.

He points out the ministry’s Canadian Science Advisory Secretariat is regularly evaluated for scientific integrity and transparency, most recently in 2019.