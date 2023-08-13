Hot weather is sweeping southwestern BC for the next several days, prompting heat warnings from the province and Environment Canada.

The federal weather agency says on the east coast of Vancouver Island, temperatures will reach up to 32 degrees during the day and won’t cool down past 16 degrees overnight. The combination will make for several hot days until cooler weather comes Wednesday.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The province says risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

It says people should have several methods to keep cool — fans cannot effectively reduce body temperatures or prevent heat-related illness in people at risk. Do not rely on fans as your primary cooling method during an extreme heat emergency.

One quick and easy method is to block windows and glass doors, which can lower indoor temperatures by 2-3 degrees.

For tips to keep your home cool, visit preparedbc.ca for an Extreme Heat Preparedness Guide.