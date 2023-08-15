Highway 4 is still on track to open fully at the end of August according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

But on Thursday this week and August 24th the highway will be fully closed from 8:30 am until 9:00 pm to allow for boulder removal.

The Ministry says that work to remove roughly 12 refrigerator-sized boulders near Angel Rock has been delayed by unfavorable weather conditions and can only be done during daylight hours.

Travelers can continue to use the detour between Lake Cowichan and Port Alberni and for the most up-to-date road information visit drivebc.ca.