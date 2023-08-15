It’s official a scramble-style crosswalk is coming to the intersection of Canada Ave and Ingram Street.

Even though it’ll be a trial, Duncan Council moved to keep the project for at least 3 months with the possibility of extending it until March of next year.

The new crossing adds a phase that stops traffic in all directions which then allows pedestrians to cross the street or cross diagonally.

In a survey taken by the city residents were split 50/50 when asked if they thought the crossing would improve pedestrian safety.

The exact start date of the trial is still up for discussion.