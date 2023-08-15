With the high temperatures this week, the RCMP is reminding all pet owners to leave their furry friends at home if they’re running errands.

Retired Constable Gary O’Brien said in a release that since June first of this year Nanaimo RCMP received 13 calls for service for pets left in vehicles on hot days.

The RCMP stresses that if you see a pet left in a car you should not try to free it and instead take note of the license plate and contact the BCSPCA during business hours or your local animal control unit.

The BC SPCA says if you have to travel by car and you can’t attend to your pet, leave them at home. According to BC SPCA Manager of Animal Welfare, Kim Monteith says “leaving them in a car, even if it’s in the shade with windows rolled down, can lead to heatstroke or worse in just minutes.”

“Our pets often depend on us to make those choices for them,” says Monteith.

For more information, you can visit the BC SCPCA website.