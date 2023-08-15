Police have moved in and made arrests at an anti-old growth logging protest camp in the Fairy Creek area near Port Renfrew.

The RCMP says enforcement of Teal Cedar’s BC Supreme Court’s injunction resumed on Tuesday following reports the court order had been violated over several weeks.

Protesters blocking a bridge over the Gordon River were advised that enforcement was about to begin, then officers later read the court injunction to those who remained at the bridge.

The RCMP arrested three people for breaching the injunction order.

They were taken to the Lake Cowichan RCMP Detachment, where they were later released.

One police officer was reportedly assaulted by a person who then ran into the forest.

A report will be sent to Crown prosecutors to consider criminal charges.

Protest camps against road building and logging in the Fairy Creek watershed were first established in August of 2020, and a BC Supreme Court injunction against blocking roads in the area was granted to Teal Cedar the following year.

Since that time more than 1,100 demonstrators have been arrested.