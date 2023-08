A wildfire has closed Highway-1 in the area of the Malahat Summit this evening.

A seven-kilometre section of the highway was shut down from Whittaker Road and Mill Bay Road to 3 kilometres south of the Malahat summit at around 7 pm as fire fighters rushed to the scene.

Traffic is being detoured via Shawnigan Lake Road.

Witnesses report there were flames in as many as three places, but it is uncertain what sparked the blaze.