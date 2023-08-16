A new electricity record has been reached this month, according to BC Hydro.

On Monday, analysis shows that energy consumption reached over 8,400 megawatts as many in the province turned on their air-conditioning units or fans to beat the heat.

Hydro says on average, a heatwave leads to an increase of over 1,000 megawatts, which is the equivalent of a million A/C units being turned on.

With the heatwave still in effect, they encourage you to use other methods to keep cool while also saving money.

Those include closing the drapes and blinds, shutting doors and windows, cooling with a heat pump, using a fan for nine hours a day, and going ductless.