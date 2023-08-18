—11 a.m.—

A fire on Quadra Island is now being held, after crews tackled it overnight and this morning with help from the Quadra Fire Department.

The fire is just east of Village Bay Lake. There are several homes in the area.

BC Wildfire Services says it’s now about 1.5 hectares in size, compared to three yesterday. Firefighters assessed the fire’s perimeter this morning and were able to stop if from spreading further

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

No evacuation orders were issued, but people on Quadra and in Campbell River are warned about the possibility of the risk of smoke and toxic fumes, especially as weather changes are expected to bring smoke from fires on the mainland to the Island this weekend.

—9 a.m.—

A fire on Quadra Island is still out of control, despite crews tackling it overnight with help from the Quadra Fire Department.

No evacuation orders have been issued yet, but people on Quadra and in Campbell River are warned about the possibility of the risk of smoke and toxic fumes. There is currently a strong wind blowing to the west, keeping the air mostly clear for now.

The fire is just east of Village Bay Lake near the intersection of Surge Narrows Road and Bold Point Road. BC Wildfire Services says it’s now about four hectares in size, compared to three yesterday. Firefighters are assessing the fire’s perimeter this morning.

BC Wildfire Services says it was reported Thursday afternoon, shortly after 3:30 pm. There are several homes in the area.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

Two helicopters and one initial attack crew responded with help from the Quadra Island Fire Department and air tankers.

Today, crews are on site assessing the fire and developing plans of attack.

Children, pregnant women and the elderly are more at risk from wildfire smoke, and should take all necessary precautions.