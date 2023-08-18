A small wildfire that closed Highway-1 for several hours on Tuesday is still under investigation by the RCMP.

Four different fires were reported close to the summit of the Malahat near Split Rock Lookout and prompted the closure of a 7-kilometer stretch of the highway.

The fire was met with a response from the Malahat Fire Department, with support from the Mill Bay Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service.

Crews were on the scene from 7 pm until the road reopened at 9:45 pm.

Mill Bay Fire Department Captain Dean Kwasny says until they know for sure what caused the fire, they’re treating it as suspicious.

There’s no word yet from Shawnigan Lake RCMP on what caused the fire, but they are asking anyone with dashcam footage to contact the detachment.