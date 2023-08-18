Vancouver Island Regional Library is amped up to host families as they celebrate a summer full of reading and literacy with their virtual wrap-up celebration on Aug. 22.

VIRL says the event titled 2023 Summer Reading Club Drag Extravaganza will be held over Zoom and is best suited for children three to 12 years of age and their families.

Director of Public Services and Planning Eileen Gillette says the library is thrilled to provide another session of reading that reflects diversity and equality.

“We are so excited to be hosting another popular Drag Storytime,” she says. “As well as promoting welcoming spaces these events are a lot of fun for the whole family.”

According to a media release, the Summer Reading Club also features an abundance of programs and performances at branches across VIRL’s service area including Juno award-winning children’s singer/songwriter, Peter Puffin.

The library says the event is free and to register go to the library’s website.