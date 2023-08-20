While smoke settles over much of Vancouver Island, the region remains mostly fire-free.

There are still two large fires burning in Strathcona Provincial Park, west of Courtenay and Campbell River. The fires were started by lightning strikes two weeks ago. They are in steep terrain too dangerous for firefighters, so BC Wildfire Service is letting them burn. They are monitoring the fires regularly and will take action if they start to pose a threat.

The fires have grown to more than 600 hectares and cover most of the ridge between Mount Con Reid and Mount Titus.

One small fire southwest of Gold River is still out of control in a remote area, but all other fires on the Island are under control or being held.

One large fire is still burning in Philips Arm, northeast of Port McNeill.