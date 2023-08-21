North Cowichan Duncan RCMP is investigating a fire that started early Saturday between Dairy Queen and Sunridge Place Seniors Home.

Police responded to the fire around 5:00 am and with the help of the Duncan Fire Department extinguished the flames.

According to investigators, they believe the fire was started in the bushes behind the buildings before it jumped to a nearby residential building.

“The initial investigation indicates this was a suspicious occurrence,” says Staff Sergeant Ken Beard. He adds that anyone who witnessed the fire should contact investigators immediately.

Duncan Mayor Michelle Staples says “Our hearts go out to the people impacted by the fire and fear caused when the alarms sounded early in the morning.”

Staples thanked the first responders who were on the scene to put out the fire.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage of the 300 block of the Trans Canada Highway to call the RCMP non-emergency line.