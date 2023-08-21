Amid one of the worst wildfire seasons in BC’s history, ICBC is reminding drivers that their basic coverage doesn’t include wildfire damage.

The insurance corporation says that drivers should purchase optional comprehensive or specified perils coverage for peace of mind.

But they add in a release that if your community is placed on evacuation alert or ordered to evacuate, you can’t purchase extended coverage until the order or alerts have been lifted.

ICBC says that if you have a claim, you can still report it online and that they have a dedicated team for handling claims related to wildfire damage