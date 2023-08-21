Smokey skies are still predicted to persist for the next day or two over parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

As of Monday afternoon, a special air quality statement is in effect for Nanaimo and south to Duncan and Victoria, and from Powell River to Sechelt.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the regions will likely be impacted for the next 24 to 48 hours but that could be variable as winds are expected to shift.

They add wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health, but especially for those with lung or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors.

Environment Canada recommends speaking with your healthcare provider to develop a management plan and maintaining a supply of medications at home.

They add you can visit airhealth.ca for more information about how to reduce your health risk and your personal contributions to pollution.