The municipality of North Cowichan says they’ve sent some of their firefighters to battle wildfires in the interior.

On social media, they say their crew was in McKinley Beach area yesterday between the 2 fires in Kelowna.

They say they were checking properties for hot spots and ember cast to make sure another fire wouldn’t spark up.

North Cowichan says their thoughts are with the residents of West Kelowna, and everyone affected by this wildfire.