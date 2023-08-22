Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastBC Transit announces changes to service schedule 
NewsIsland & Coast

BC Transit announces changes to service schedule 

By Justin Baumgardner
(supplied by BC Transit)

BC Transit and the Regional District of Nanaimo will be implementing a seasonal service change for students as they get ready to start a new academic year.  

According to a media release, three routes will be affected by the change including Route 25 Ferry Shuttle, route 70 NCX Nanaimo-Cowichan, and Route 66 Cowichan-Victoria Express. 

Changes are being made to better facilitate ferry departure times and to make connections easier for those commuting from out-of-town. 

The new schedule is expected to be effective on Sept. 3. For more information visit BC Transit’s website. 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM