BC Transit and the Regional District of Nanaimo will be implementing a seasonal service change for students as they get ready to start a new academic year.

According to a media release, three routes will be affected by the change including Route 25 Ferry Shuttle, route 70 NCX Nanaimo-Cowichan, and Route 66 Cowichan-Victoria Express.

Changes are being made to better facilitate ferry departure times and to make connections easier for those commuting from out-of-town.

The new schedule is expected to be effective on Sept. 3. For more information visit BC Transit’s website.