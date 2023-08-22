This Friday Sun FM is hosting a charity concert at Red Arrow Brewing to support the tour de rock ride.

The Rock De Tour concert will see local band Maxwell Smart and Darrian Gerald take the stage and all proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Canadian cancer society for kids’ cancer research and Camp Good Times.

North Cowichan detachment rider Wes Richens says camp good times is a place for kids battling cancer to just be themselves.

The concert starts at 3 pm this Friday and will include, along with music, a silent auction, head shaving, and games all afternoon.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.