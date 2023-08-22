Things could get easier for graduating students because of new funding from the province.

Starting today, the province will be investing $15 million in graduate scholarships for the next three years, as part of its StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan. $2,500 will be added to each graduate scholarship award.

The funding’s goal is to support students both in their studies and after graduating by accelerating talent development, recruiting, and retaining.

Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Selina Robinson says they hope this plan makes education more affordable and accessible while increasing graduate scholarships.

The province adds with the current cost of living, a new reward of $17,500 will be available to help those in need.

This comes as the action plan received a $480 million investment from Budget 2023.