The Independent Investigations Office is looking for more witnesses to a police-involved shooting that occurred near Evans Park on March 28th of this year.

During the event in question, police were called after a man was seen driving a skid steer near Evans Park where he collided with multiple police vehicles and was shot by police.

According to the IIO, they are also looking specifically for a man who was walking along the side of Somenos road and was wearing dark shorts and a hoodie who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to the IIO is asked to reach out via their witness line or website.

The man who was shot by police has since been released from hospital and is recovering at home.