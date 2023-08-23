BC Transit and the CVRD have released the fall transit schedule and there are some new options for commuters looking to get around the Valley.

Among the changes is a new travel option for Route 66 to Victoria.

The 66 will now offer a 9:23 a.m. bus from the Village Green and a 1:45 p.m. return bus to the Cowichan Valley.

According to BC Transit, the target demographic for these new times are residents who want to travel to Victoria outside peak commuting hours.

The new schedule comes into effect on September 3rd. A link to preview the new schedule can be found on the BC Transit website