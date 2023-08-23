Listen Live
Island Health expands toxic drug reporting and alert system

By Eric Richards
Photo by Nicholas Arnold, Vista Radio Staff

As of Tuesday, Island Health is expanding who can report overdoses to the Toxic Drug and Health Alert text line.

Island Health says that now anyone who is subscribed to the service can text OD to the system and anonymously submit reports of overdoses. 

After the report is received, the information is relayed to harm reduction teams and an alert could be issued if needed. 

The TDHA system was launched in December 2022 and is a partnership between the BC CDC and provincial and regional health authorities. 

